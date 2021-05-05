Manchester United fans threaten to boycott club’s sponsors as anti-Glazers protests continue

Manchester United fans have warned the club’s commercial partners that they will boycott their products and services as part of the ongoing protests against the Glazer family’s ownership.

Sunday’s Premier League game against Liverpool was postponed due to demonstrations outside Old Trafford and the Lowry Hotel, where United’s squad was gathered before the match.

The supporters intend to keep the pressure up as they seek a change in ownership.

One group of fans has written an open letter to the club’s 23 commercial partners, asking for them to reconsider their deals with United.

“Your sponsorship money will be used for debt servicing and dividends. Supporting the Glazers does not support the club. It sustains a parasitical relationship,” the letter reads.

“The Glazers engorge on commercial revenue, you exploit the fanbase to access global markets, and fans are left desperate as the club weighed down by debt is unable to marshal its own resources to compete where it should. Supporting the Glazers is therefore an attack on Manchester United Football Club.

“To that end, Manchester United fans will boycott your products, seek to tarnish your brands and support your competitors until you terminate your commercial partnership with the Glazer family.

“United fans have sought every possible avenue since the takeover to improve the situation: from peaceful protesting and open letters, to fan-led share purchase initiatives and consortium bids.

“The Glazers have ignored every attempt. Even after promising to ‘rebuild trust with fans’, Joel Glazer declined to participate in a Fans Forum last week. Desperate, we have been left with no other alternative but to attack what the Glazer family are reliant on: commercial revenue and brand reputation.

“Until then, if you are complicit with the Glazers, you are complicit in the attack of Manchester United Football Club as well as the attempted murder of English football.”

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

INTERVIEW Kevin Keegan on Newcastle's 1995/96 Premier League challenge: “I still have nightmares about how we threw the title away”

FEATURE Did Gareth Bale's exile under Jose Mourinho cost Tottenham a top-four finish?

QUIZ! Can you name Unai Emery's 30 most-used Arsenal players?