Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford fit to face Sheffield United

Marcus Rashford is available for Manchester United’s return to Premier League action against Sheffield United.

The forward tweaked his knee towards the end of Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round win against Liverpool but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed his availability after training fully on Tuesday morning.

Phil Jones and Brandon Williams have been absent recently, while Amad Diallo is closing in on his first matchday squad involvement and fellow teenager Facundo Pellistri has recovered from coronavirus.

Sheffield United are hoping forward Lys Mousset can overcome a knock to feature.

The Frenchman, who has missed the Blades’ last three matches, is the only player on the Blades’ injury list that could return.

The game comes too soon for Ben Osborn and Oli McBurnie while Sander Berge, Jack Robinson and Jack O’Connell face longer absences. John Egan is also out through suspension.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Matic, Van De Beek, Pogba, James, Fernandes, Lingard, Pellistri, Diallo, Greenwood, Rashford, Martial, Cavani, Ighalo.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Foderingham, Basham, Apadu, Norwood, Bryan, Lundstram, Fleck, Bogle, Baldock, Stevens, Sharpe, Burke, Brewster, McGoldrick, Ndiaye, Lowe, Jagielka, Rodwell, Mousset.