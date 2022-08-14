Manchester United given extra training by Erik ten Hag after Brentford beating
By Ben Hayward published
Manchester United's players were due to have a day off on Sunday, but were called in for extra training after Saturday's 4-0 loss
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag cancelled a day off for his under-fire players on Sunday following the team's disastrous 4-0 defeat at Brentford.
United conceded four times in a miserable first-half showing in west London on Saturday and were unable to mount any sort of comeback after the break.
That leaves Ten Hag's side bottom of the Premier League after their two fixtures and with the ominous prospect of facing Liverpool at Old Trafford next Monday.
As reported by Goal, Ten Hag called his players in for an extra session on Sunday, with the new manager already under pressure just two games into his tenure.
"It's rubbish and it's poor. We need higher standards than that, that's clear," Ten Hag told beIN Sports after the game.
"We have to deliver and we didn't. We have to change, that's quite clear.
"Thirty-five minutes you concede four goals. It is not possible. The team has to take responsibility. I feel really sorry for the fans. We let them down."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.