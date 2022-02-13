Manchester United: Harry Maguire's lack of pace "a real problem"

Harry Maguire's season went from bad to worse with a shaky performance in Manchester United's 1-1 draw at home to Southampton on Saturday.

The world's most expensive defender was run ragged by Saints' forwards Armando Broja and Che Adams and was singled out for criticism by a number of fans on social media after the game.

And former Manchester United striker Michael Owen also gave a scathing assessment of the captain's performance.

Maguire was one of several United players caught out by Che Adams' equaliser earliy in the second half, the captain hopelessly lumbering in vain to try and close down the Scotland striker.

‘His lack of pace is a real problem. We’ve said it before, we’ll say it again," Owen told Premier League Productions.

"The goal, he could have been squeezing up but he’s petrified of that space in behind."

Things could have got worse for Maguire later in the game when he felled Armando Broja after being turned inside out by the Chelsea loanee, risking giving away a penalty.

"I did fear for him and that was quite embarrassing," added Owen.

"He’s got no pace at the best of times but he was outwitted there. Then you’re thinking don’t try to redeem your mistake, he just got away with it and I don’t think it was a penalty.

"But you are fearful when he’s [Broja] running towards him, you think are you going to try to do something stupid but he just gets away with it."