Manchester United make Erik ten Hag their top choice as next manager - report

Manchester United have made Erik ten Hag their top target to succeed Ralf Rangnick as the club's manager, according to reports.

Rangnick was appointed as United's interim boss at the end of November, and he will remain in the dugout until the end of the season.

Rangnick will then move upstairs into a consultancy role, with United appointing a permanent manager to replace him.

Mauricio Pochettino and Brendan Rodgers are two names who have been linked with the job in recent weeks.

But according to the Sunday Mirror, Ten Hag has jumped to the front of the queue.

The Dutchman is enjoying another excellent season at Ajax, who won all six of their games in the Champions League group stage.

His side are also top of the Eredivisie, with Ten Hag looking to win the title in the Netherlands for the third time.

Key figures at United have also been impressed with the 51-year-old's proven track record of developing young players.

Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Donny van de Beek all impressed during Ajax's run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

In the current team, Ryan Gravenberch, Antony and Jurrien Timber - all 21 years of age or younger - have all caught the eye.

And United chiefs have also been impressed by Ten Hag's ability to revitalise Premier League flops.

Davy Klaassen, Steven Berghuis and Sebastien Haller underwhelmed at Everton, Watford and West Ham respectively, but are now thriving at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Daley Blind, Dusan Tadic and Maarten Stekelenburg fared better in English football but each has taken his game to new heights since working with Ten Hag.

The Dutchman is thought to be open to the possibility of replacing Rangnick at the end of the season.

He is happy at Ajax and is in no rush to depart, but the lure of Old Trafford could prove too strong.

