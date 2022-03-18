Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo's future is revealed

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has apparently made a decision about his future.

The Portuguese legend returned to Old Trafford last summer after 12 years away from the club that he won his first Champions League and Ballon d'Or with, arriving to a festival atmosphere when he netted a brace on his second debut against Newcastle United.

But the carnival has since left town – and so has former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the manager to bring him back to the Rainy City. United have struggled this season with rumours of discontent in the dressing room and their bid for top four has taken a battering.

According to Spanish outlet AS, however, Ronaldo will be sticking around for the second season of his contract. The Red Devils hierarchy apparently recognise that they've made a mistake in bringing Ralf Rangnick in as interim manager, with CR7 assured that a world-class coach will replace the 63-year-old this summer.

It's possible that Ronaldo will be playing Europa League football next season, too, with the three-time European champions still an outside bet to finish in the Champions League spots ahead of north Londoners Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

There were whispers that Ronaldo could well be heading to Paris Saint-Germain to replace the outgoing Kylian Mbappe and link up with long-time nemesis Lionel Messi. With United looking to rebuild for the future, too, a 37-year-old superstar might have been seen as expendable.

Ronaldo recently broke the FIFA-recognised record for the most career goals ever.

