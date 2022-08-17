Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag "could ask to leave"

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could leave Old Trafford, with the club in chaos just two matches into the season.

That's according to journalist Tom McDermott (opens in new tab), who stresses that although the 52-year-old is nowhere near the brink of leaving the job he's only been in for mere months, things could well change.

United were pummelled 4-0 away to Brentford at the weekend, increasing pressure on the Glazer family's ownership and highlighting the deficiencies in their squad. Ten Hag was not devoid of the criticism, however, with many pointing out the poor set-up and lack of physicality that he picked in his team.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lisandro Martinez appear dejected during the embarrassment at Brentford. (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Ten Hag has so far only made three signings, too. Christian Eriksen arrived on a free transfer after the capture of two Eredivisie stars, Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and Lisandro Martinez of Ajax. The Red Devils have been slow to add any more incomings, too, with the Frenkie de Jong saga going cold and touted moves for Adrian Rabiot and Marko Arnautovic being quashed in reports.

There is no implication that Ten Hag could be fired already – but McDermott says that the Dutchman may walk.

"Understand Ten Hag had a long discussion with Richard Arnold following [the] Brighton game where he reiterated his frustration with a number of aspects at the club," McDermott tweeted (opens in new tab). "Some have 'shocked' him. [The] manager currently just as concerned with what’s happening off the field as on."

"At this stage, Erik ten Hag is not thinking about leaving his position, but if things don’t change there’s a feeling that he could ask to leave," he added (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Ten Hag was hired in April this year as the next Manchester United manager, following Ralf Rangnick's interim stint as boss last season. The 2021/22 season saw the club finish sixth, with Ten Hag starting work in the Premier League without a holiday.

United take on Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday night.

