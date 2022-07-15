Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag has two quality alternatives to Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United may not sign Frenkie de Jong at all now – with two stars up their sleeve, should the deal not happen.

According to renowned transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab), a fee has been agreed between United and Barcelona for the Dutch schemer, who the Catalan side would like to move on this summer. De Jong, however, has other ideas and has no interest in departing the Camp Nou.

In a recent report from Spanish outlet Sport (opens in new tab), De Jong's agent Ali Dursun recently met with Red Devils CEO Richard Arnold and director John Murtough, telling the pair to "stop insisting" on signing his client because he "will not go to Manchester".

(Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

That leaves United weeks into the window looking for another option – which might not be a bad thing if the rumours are to be believed.

In his exclusive column for CaughtOffside (opens in new tab), Romano revealed that the Red Devils could be targeting a Premier League midfielder, should they fail to land De Jong, with Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ruben Neves and Leicester City talisman Youri Tielemans next up on the shortlist.

Both have been linked with rivals Arsenal, with Tielemans still heavily rumoured to be a target for the Gunners. The Belgian has just one year left on his contract at the moment and could well depart the King Power Stadium for under £30 million this summer.

(Image credit: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Tielemans, Leicester's record signing when he joined from Monaco following a loan at the Midland club, has been rumoured to be interested in extending his Leicester deal to protect his value. The midfielder has gone on preseason with his club and does not seem in a rush to leave.

With Manchester United having limited funds this summer according to a number of sources – and Ajax star Lisandro Martinez joining for a reported £46m (opens in new tab) – bringing in a player of Tielemans' quality for a reduced fee would be a smart piece of business.

Neves, too, represents a similar kind of option.

(Image credit: WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

The Portuguese star, like Tielemans, became Wolves' record signing when he joined and having been a consistent performer not just in the Premier League but the Europa League, Neves could be a lower risk than De Jong – who has no experience of English football.

Neves, too, was linked with Arsenal at one point, while Chelsea were also said to be interested in his signature. Both he and Tielemans have been praised in the past for their leadership, too, and both could play in a double-pivot as part of a 4-2-3-1.

Tielemans (opens in new tab) is valued at around £50m by Transfermarkt, while Neves (opens in new tab) is estimated at £36m.

More Manchester United stories

According to reports, the deal to take Lisandro Martinez from Ajax to Manchester United – to reunite with former manager Erik ten Hag – is getting closer. United have led Arsenal on this one for a while, with Martinez set to become Ten Hag's second signing. The Frenkie de Jong saga is taking increasingly interesting twists, too.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had an offer from abroad to move, as he looks to force a move. Chelsea have been rumoured to be interested – despite Thomas Tuchel's public indifference – while Erik ten Hag has insisted the Portuguese veteran is not for sale. Paulo Dybala has been linked with replacing CR7 at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, former United star Juan Mata has been rumoured to be a surprise target for Leeds United.