Manchester United report: New right-back set for Erik ten Hag – thanks to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans

Manchester United have already lined up their next right-back – and have former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to thank, in part.

The Red Devils have struggled in the position all season, even when Solskjaer was in charge. £50 million signing from Crystal Palace Aaron Wan-Bissaka has had a poor season, with Ralf Rangnick often favouring Jose Mourinho signing Diogo Dalot in the position.

It's heavily rumoured that United will look to upgrade Wan-Bissaka this summer, with the uncapped defender seeming out of his depth in attacking phases – but according to one report, the conundrum has already been solved.

(Image credit: Getty)

According to the Mirror, incoming Old Trafford boss Erik ten Hag could well look to youngster Ethan Laird to fill the spot next to Raphael Varane in his defence.

Ten Hag has always been a big advocate of developing youth in his career, having overseen the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt and Ryan Gravenberch during his time at Ajax. Laird is well thought of in the United set-up and could well be given more minutes next season by the new manager.

20-year-old Laird has played regularly in the Championship this season for promoted Bournemouth, impressing at right-back in Scott Parker's system. He was sent on loan by Solskjaer, who envisioned a big future for the youngster in his Red Devils set-up before his sacking last year.

(Image credit: Getty)

Manchester United have also been rumoured to be chasing the likes of Jurrien Timber from Ajax – who Ten Hag knows well – and Ronald Araujo of Barcelona, both centre-backs who can play at right-back. It could be that the new manager favours one defensive full-back on that side and one more attacking.

Laird is valued at around £4.5m by Transfermarkt.

