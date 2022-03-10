Manchester United report: Mauricio Pochettino to become United manager with PSG sack looming
Manchester United have long coveted PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino – and it feels like a matter of time before he moves, now
Manchester United will hire PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino this summer, following the French giants' dramatic exit from the Champions League.
Paris Saint-Germain were dumped out of the competition after being in control for most of the tie, having won the first leg and stormed to a 1-0 lead in the Bernabeu. Karim Benzema's late hat-trick consigned les Parisiens to another embarrassing European defeat, leaving Pochettino's future in the balance.
United hired Ralf Rangnick in an interim role last autumn, following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The idea was that the 63-year-old would instil the kind of pressing system that a permanent appointment would continue in the summer.
Now, the Telegraph are reporting that despite the United wishlist also featuring Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag, this result brings Pochettino a step closer to Old Trafford.
“It’s simply impossible to discuss about it now, it’s not the right moment. We’re really disappointed,” Pochettino said of the shock result last night.
Manchester United are set for a busy summer in the transfer market, too, with a number of high-profile stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford linked with exits. It could well be that Pochettino arrives to rebuild the club in his image with more intensity.
The Telegraph also state, however, that this result could count against Pochettino in his bid to manage in the northwest. United's first-choice successor to Rangnick is so unknown.
