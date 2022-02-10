Manchester United report: Mauricio Pochettino wants to bring Tottenham superstar to Old Trafford with him

Manchester United players reportedly want Mauricio Pochettino to take charge at Old Trafford – and the Paris Saint-Germain manager could well bring an incredible first signing with him.

The Express have compiled a list of "transfer targets" that the Argentinian would have, were he to take the Red Devils job, with the headliner among them being his former striker, Tottenham Hotspur icon Harry Kane.

Kane has had a poor season by his standards in north London after a botched attempt to force a move to Manchester last summer. It was City, however, who wanted to lure the England captain to the rainy city, though Daniel Levy's valuation led to a breakdown over a move.

Though the mood seems to have improved for Kane in north London – and the 28-year-old is said to be happy working under new manager Antonio Conte – the Lilywhites could well have to bat away bids for their forward once more, this summer.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are at a crossroads with their options up front. Edinson Cavani is expected to depart at the end of the campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo just turned 37 – and isn't guaranteed to be at the club next season – while the situation with Mason Greenwood is ongoing.

Were Kane to move to United, there could well be a new system in place. United don't have a striker capable of hold-up play and haven't for a while – so the wide attackers like Rashford, Sancho and Elanga may well benefit.

Kane would not come cheap, however. Tottenham may well still demand over £100m for their prized asset.

