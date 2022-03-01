Manchester United report: Stunning €100m star to become Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has decided on the player he wants to lead the line at Old Trafford next season.

The 63-year-old is only in charge in the northwest until May, with Erik Ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino both candidates to become the next full-time manager – but with Rangnick stepping into a consultancy role after his contract in the dugout expires, he has given his recommendation on a new forward.

It seems as if the German has lost patience with Cristiano Ronaldo – who has only struck once in his previous 10 appearances.

Napoli expert Ciro Venerato, via Tutto Napoli, says that Victor Osimhen is top of the wishlist for the Red Devils – but the Nigeria international is likely to break the nine digit figure, with Napoli wanting €100m for their record signing (about £84m).

The striker is a physical, hard-running and exceptionally athletic player, while his deftness and goalscoring ability is exactly what United need in a forward. Ronaldo's hazy future coupled with Mason Greenwood's continued uncertainty makes a new goalscorer seem probable this summer.

At just 23, the Nigerian could well be a player for the future too who United could build around and watch develop into an even bigger star.

It's thought that United are also on the lookout for new midfielders, a right-back upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and potentially more options out wide, too.

Osimhen is valued at £54m by Transfermarkt.

