Manchester United report: Arsenal and United to battle for Leicester's Youri Tielemans

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly set for a summer transfer battle over Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, after the Belgian said he wants to play Champions League football.

The 24-year-old is out of contract in June 2023, and the Sun reports that the Foxes could look to cash in this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Arsenal are said to have already spoken to Tieleman’s representatives in January about a potential move, while United see him as a more affordable alternative to top targets Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips.

With a Leicester extension looking unlikely, the King Power hierarchy could be tempted to sell for around £35 million.

"Of course, I want to play in the Champions League, just like any footballer,” Tielemans told Het Laatste Nieuws (via the Sun).

"Am I ready for a European top club? I’m ready to get the best out of my career. We’ll see what happens next summer, or the summer after that."

Leicester’s chances of a top-four finish are practically zero, with Brendan Rodgers’ side down in 10th place with 11 games to go, 18 points outside the top four.

As it stands, Arsenal would be able to offer Tielemans a ticket to Europe’s premier club competition, as Mikel Arteta’s side are three points ahead of rivals Spurs in fourth.

The same can’t be said for United, who are four points behind the Gunners in sixth, having played one game more.

