Manchester United report: Atletico Madrid have a plan to land Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo remains a transfer target for Atletico Madrid, according to reports.

The Portugal international is due to hold showdown talks with United (opens in new tab) at the club's training ground on Tuesday.

He flew back to the UK on Monday after missing the pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia due to a "family issue".

Ronaldo had already told United (opens in new tab) of his desire to depart this summer, largely because he wants to play Champions League football.

A sixth-place finish in the Premier League last term means the Red Devils will be absent from Europe's leading club competition this season.

But with Bayern Munich (opens in new tab), Chelsea (opens in new tab) and Paris Saint-Germain (opens in new tab) having all ruled themselves out of a move, the 37-year-old is running out of options.

Atletico (opens in new tab) appear to be the only major European side still in the hunt for Ronaldo's signature.

Diego Simeone has long admired the Real Madrid (opens in new tab) legend, despite his connections to Atletico's arch-rivals.

The Argentine would welcome the opportunity to work with Ronaldo at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, but there are question marks over whether Atletico would be able to afford one of the highest-paid players in the game.

According to The Times (opens in new tab), the Colchoneros could look to free up space in their wage bill by offloading Antoine Griezmann.

The France international is technically on loan from Barcelona (opens in new tab), but a clause in the deal means Atletico will be obliged to purchase him for £33.9m in 2023.

They could bring that deal forward and then immediately sell Griezmann, a possibility the club is considering.

United have been heavily linked with the Frenchman in the past but there is no indication that they are currently interested in him.

Erik ten Hag's side have lined up with Anthony Martial up front during pre-season, but the United boss remains keen to work with Ronaldo.

Meanwhile the club continues to insist that the Portuguese, who scored 18 goals in the Premier League last season, is not for sale.