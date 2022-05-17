Manchester United report: Award-winning Ajax talent set to snub Bayern Munich and follow Erik ten Hag to Old Trafford
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
Manchester United are interested in a key player in Ten Hag's title-winning side this season
Manchester United have opened talks with Ajax for defender Jurrien Timber, say reports, with the youngster set to follow Erik ten Hag from Amsterdam to Old Trafford.
Ten Hag will succeed Ralf Rangnick as United boss at the end of the season, but he's already busy building his squad for next season.
According to Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Timber is at the forefront of the new manager’s transfer plans.
Negotiations are underway between the two clubs for a transfer after the Premier League side showed serious interest, although Bayern Munich have also made an inquiry.
Timber has been a key member of Ten Hag’s Ajax side this season, making 30 Eredivisie appearances as the capital club won the Dutch title.
The 20-year-old boasts impressive experience for his age, having made 74 senior appearances for Ajax, including nine in the Champions League, and won six senior Netherlands caps.
Timber also won the Marco van Basten award for Ajax’s ‘talent of the year’ for 2022, a prize previously claimed by the likes of Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Matthijs de Ligt.
According to Transfermarkt, his market value is €30 million (£25m).
Shoring up the defence is sure to be high on Ten Hag’s list of priorities after a season in which the Red Devils have conceded 56 Premier League goals, the eighth-worst record in the division.
More Manchester United stories
Manchester United have been linked with a vast array of talents ever since Erik ten Hag was confirmed as manager.
Rumours persist that Benfica forward Darwin Nunez may well be bought, while Frenkie de Jong is an apparent target for Ten Hag following their time together at Ajax. Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen is another player being talked about in relation to a move.
Paul Pogba is the headline name among the outgoing players, but he's reportedly not keen on moving across town to Manchester City.
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
