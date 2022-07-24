Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo loan considered as suitors prepare move

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave on loan for the 2022/23 season, while Atletico Madrid have laid the groundwork for a move by putting Antoine Griezmann up for sale.

Ronaldo has asked to leave United this summer as he wants to play Champions League football next term, but the 37-year-old’s hunt for a new club has been unsuccessful so far.

Erik ten Hag’s side went on a pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia without their top scorer from last season - the Portuguese missing out due to family reasons - and United have so far stood firm in their stance that he isn’t for sale.

(Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

However, the Mirror (opens in new tab)reports that the Red Devils have changed their approach and are now considering letting Ronaldo leave on loan for one season.

The Portugal star only has one year left on his deal, so they would want him to trigger a contract option for a third year, so he can later return for a final campaign at Old Trafford in 2023/24 – when they hope to be back in the Champions League.

United pitched the idea to Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes and took them by surprise, but they haven’t rejected the suggestion.

(Image credit: PA)

Atletico Madrid are the current frontrunners for his signature, and The Sunday Times (opens in new tab)reports that the La Liga club have made Griezmann available for transfer in a bid to free up funds for Ronaldo’s arrival.

The France international was offered to clubs including PSG last week, but the French champions aren’t interested.

Griezmann is midway through a two-year loan spell with Atleti, which includes an obligatory €40m transfer next summer.

Ronaldo is “receptive” to the idea of joining Atleti, according to the newspaper, despite being a legendary figure for their city rivals Real Madrid.

