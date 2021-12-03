Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo set for shock PSG move, ahead of Ralf Rangnick arrival

Manchester United are ready to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG - just months after signing him from Juventus.

El Nacional has dropped the bombshell that Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, has offered the superstar forward to the Parisian giants, with Ralf Rangnick rumoured to be concerned with integrating the player into his plans.

Ronaldo signed from Juventus on a two-year deal. United's poor start to the season, however, called into question whether CR7 would stay at Old Trafford without Champions League football. With a new manager, United expect to climb up the table but Rangnick's football is now posing more questions.

The German is known for high-intensity gegenpressing, which Ronaldo might not be suited to. It's possible that he may favour younger players in the squad - or even Edinson Cavani who has proven himself as a top presser for United.

Ronaldo heading to PSG would create a dream scenario for many football fans.

With Kylian Mbappe expected to leave the club next summer when his contract expires, Paris Saint-Germain would be in the market for a new forward. Ronaldo replacing the World Cup winner at the Parc Des Princes would unite him with Messi for the first time in their careers.

The pair have faced each other countless times over the years, most notably on either side of the El Clasico divide. Mbappe departing would free the no.7 shirt for the new arrival, too.

This might seem like fantasy football to some - and talk of Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford is extremely premature. The 36-year-old is still arguably United's most consistent performer this season with goals in key moments, as well as being a big pull marketing-wise.

Ronaldo scored two goals against Arsenal in Michael Carrick's final game as caretaker manager.