Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo starts new WhatsApp group in a bid to turn season around

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been trying to bond with his teammates by engaging in "text banter" with them.

The Sun reports that the Portuguese superstar has been friendlier with the likes of Anthony Elanga, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and James Garner, as he looks to break any "cliques" in the Old Trafford dressing room.

Ronaldo has been outspoken about some of his United teammates recently for not sharing his drive or wanting his advice. This new effort to get down with the kids could well help the 36-year-old become a little more popular with his colleagues, however.

"Manchester United should win the league or be second or third,” Ronaldo was quoted as saying recently. "I don't see any other position for Manchester United. In my heart, I don't accept that our mentality be less than being in the top three in the Premier League, in my opinion.

“I am here to try to win, to compete. I believe if we change our mind we can achieve big things."

Ronaldo is rumoured to be leaving come the end of the season if the Red Devils don't secure a top-four spot.

