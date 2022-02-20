Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo weighing up Old Trafford departure
By Tom Hancock published
Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United this summer if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly considering leaving Manchester United if they fail to finish in the top four.
Even in the twilight of his career, it appears that Champions League football is still of paramount importance to Ronaldo - who returned to United last summer, 12 years after the end of his first spell at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils currently occupy fourth spot in the Premier League, but the race for Europe is hotting up and they face stiff competition to finish there cone May - with West Ham, Arsenal, Tottenham and Wolves all in the hunt.
According to the Mirror, United will not stand in Ronaldo's way if he does angle for an exit at the end of the season.
It is said that those inside the club are increasingly feeling that re-signing Ronaldo was a mistake.
Rather than transforming United and helping them challenge at the top end of the table, the Portuguese has been seen by many as a hindrance.
The 37-year-old has come in for criticism throughout the season over a perceived lack of work rate - and that has only increased since the arrival of interim boss Ralf Rangnick, who has tried to implement his intense pressing style.
Rangnick will not be in charge next season, but it seems that Ronaldo's future could come down to one thing only: whether or not United are competing on the greatest stage in club football.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and is also a keen follower of Borussia Dortmund. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
