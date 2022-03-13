Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag ready to move to Old Trafford amid frustration with Ajax transfer policy

Erik ten Hag has dropped a big hint that he is ready to call time on his long spell with Ajax - with Manchester United waiting in the wings.

Since taking over Ajax in 2017, seven months after they had lost the Europa League final to United, ten Hag has worked wonders with the team.

In his first full campaign they won a league and cup double and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, missing out on the final after Tottenham's stunning fightback.

The coronavirus pandemic meant the following season was abandoned in March, putting paid to any trophy hopes, but Ajax soon resumed their domestic dominance by winning another double last season.

They also had an incredible Champions League campaign, winning all six group stage games.

They host Benfica next in a last-16 second leg next week after drawing 2-2 in Lisbon but ahead of the tie the coach aired his frustration with the fact so many of Ajax's top players such as Donny van de Beek, Frenkie de Jong, Hakim Ziyech and Matthijs de Ligt had to leave, with the club not spending their money on new recruits.

"The lifespan of our team has always been short in recent years," he said, via The Mirror.

“I understood - and still understand - the sale of players.

“But you can hardly cope with such bloodletting if you want to continue to play a significant role in the Champions League.

“You need giant players for that - and Ajax can not buy that calibre of players.”

The Dutch coach is one of the favourites to take over at Old Trafford when interim boss Ralf Rangnick steps aside this summer to take an advisory role at the club, along with Mauricio Pochettino.

And according to latest reports, United are keen to announce the new coach in April.