Manchester United report: Marseille wonderkid to be confirmed as Ralf Rangnick's first signing in the coming days

Manchester United are in advanced negotiations with Marseille to make Ralf Rangnick's first signing.

That's according to widespread reports that the Red Devils are close to bringing young defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara to to Old Trafford, with the deal only costing around £10m, owing to the fact that Kamara is winding his contract down and available for free in the summer.

The highly-rated Frenchman will become the German's first new name as interim manager – and may give clues as to the direction that the club will move in when Rangnick becomes a consultant for the club following his stint in the dugout.

Predominantly a defensive midfielder, Kamara has played in defence as well. The 22-year-old has shot into Marseille's first team and been a key component under multiple managers, now.

Though he is still uncapped at senior international level, he has represented France from under-17 level through to under-21.

As a first capture, this is more of a depth signing for Rangnick.

Kamara will not automatically displace either of Fred or Scott McTominay immediately – both of whom have impressed in recent weeks. The Frenchman can slot into either role or play in defence.

His ability as a single pivot no.6 is also interesting – as it gives whoever becomes manager in the summer the opportunity to use Kamara in a 4-3-3 formation.

While United have made high-profile signings in recent windows – the most recent bringing Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho to the northwest – perhaps this is something that fans should become a little more used to under Rangnick. The 63-year-old has a reputation for improving young players and will likely look for uncut gems to work with, rather than star names at the elite of the game.

Amadou Haidara is another player heavily linked with the Red Devils.