Manchester United report: Napoli star targeted in elaborate Cristiano Ronaldo swap deal

Manchester United are working on deals for Antony, Kevin Trapp and Frenkie de Jong before the transfer deadline, according to reports.

The Red Devils completed the signing of Casemiro at the weekend, before the Brazil international was unveiled in front of the Old Trafford crowd on Monday.

Two of their summer signings, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia, impressed in the 2-1 victory over Liverpool (opens in new tab), while Christian Eriksen has been a prominent part of Erik ten Hag's team in the opening weeks of the campaign.

But United (opens in new tab)'s business is not done yet and the club is working hard to bring three more players to the club before the market closes for business on September 1.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab), United have already agreed personal terms with Ajax (opens in new tab) forward Antony.

The Brazilian wants to move to Old Trafford and he expects the Premier League giants to submit an improved bid soon.

Ajax value Antony at £85m but United are hoping that they will ultimately settle for slightly less.

The Red Devils are also pursuing Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, as they seek to replace Dean Henderson.

The England international has been loaned to Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab), leaving the 36-year-old Tom Heaton as United's No.2.

Today's best deals on new Manchester United shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Trapp has been identified as a possible deputy to David de Gea, and United are willing to pay him up to £9m per year to join the club, per Sport1 (opens in new tab).

And Ten Hag has not given up hope of landing Frenkie de Jong despite a lack of progress throughout the summer.

United have been trying to sign the Netherlands international for more than two months, but the midfielder is not thought to be interested in a move to Manchester.

However, the Daily Mirror (opens in new tab) writes that United's acquisition of Casemiro has not ended their interest in De Jong, a player Barcelona (opens in new tab) may need to sell in order to balance the books.