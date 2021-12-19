Manchester United report: Newcastle weigh up ambitious move for Red Devils forward

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is the subject of interest from Newcastle, according to reports.

The Frenchman has grown frustrated with a lack of game time at Old Trafford this season and is keen to depart the club in January.

Martial's agent, Philippe Lamboley, confirmed his client's desire to move on earlier this month, telling Sky Sports: "Anthony wishes to leave the club in January.

"He just needs to play. He doesn't want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon."

The former Monaco man has made only two Premier League starts this term, and just five appearances as a substitute.

Martial's career has stalled and he is keen to seek pastures new in a bid to start playing regular football again.

According to The Sun, Newcastle will try to tempt 26-year-old to St James' Park in the winter window.

The Magpies are in serious need of reinforcements as they attempt to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Ahead of Sunday's meeting with Manchester City, Eddie Howe's sit are 19th in the table and three points adrift of safety, despite having played more games than many of their relegation rivals.

Newcastle are poised to make a loan offer for Martial, the report states, and they are even willing to pay a £6m fee to bring him to the club until the end of the season.

It remains to be seen whether the forward is interested in a move to Newcastle, however.

Juventus have also been linked with Martial and he would no doubt prefer to play for a club in European competition.

A January departure loos likely, though, with Manchester United unlikely to stand in his way.

"I saw most of them play in two games and four or five training sessions but it’s still too early to talk about what might happen in the winter transfer window [but] if I look at the number of players we have it’s still a big squad," Ralf Rangnick said earlier this month.

"We also need to make sure that players want to stay here. If they are still not getting enough game time here it might make sense to speak individually with the players and see if a loan might make sense.”

