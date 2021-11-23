Manchester United report: Neymar and Vinicius Jr both targeted, as Red Devils plan even more outrageous star signings

Manchester United are looking to add PSG star Neymar to their squad - since he's more attainable than Vinicius Jr.

That's the sensational report from Catalan outlet El Nacional, which says that after years of Neymar waiting for a big team to come and take him away from Paris, United might well be the team to do so.

Despite the wealth of riches that United have in their attack right now, Neymar is attracting attention from Old Trafford bosse. PSG have still failed to win the Champions League trophy that Neymar coveted when he arrived - and now the Parisien giants are prepared to let their star asset leave.

Should it come down to a choice between keeping either Neymar or Mbappe, there doesn't seem to be any comparison to PSG - who are reported to want to offer the Frenchman whatever he wants to stay at the Parc Des Princes.

Manchester United have been previously linked with Neymar. Now 29, the Brazilian playmaker is in the prime of his life and may have one big move left in him.

The report claims that Neymar is not interested in leaving PSG - but that could all change with a big offer.

Vinicius Jr is also mentioned in the report from El Nacional, though the in-form Real Madrid star is just 21 and unlikely to be leaving the Bernabeu any time soon.

Manchester United have recently sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and are said to be looking for a central midfielder to ease woes. There could be a huge clear out of stars at the club, too, with a number of big names either out of favour or unhappy at the Red Devils right now.

Neymar's current contract runs out in 2025.