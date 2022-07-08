Manchester United report: Nine-figure sum needed to bring in two targets

Ajax are demanding a nine-figure sum from Manchester United for the double signing of Lisandro Martinez and Antony, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been linked with Erik ten Hag’s two former charges this summer as they look to build a squad in the new manager’s image.

United have completed just one deal so far this summer, the capture of left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.

And according to the Daily Record (opens in new tab), they will have to splurge €125 million (£106m) if they want to add Martinez and Antony to their ranks.

That is the sum being requested by the Dutch champions, although the will of the two players could sway matters in United’s favour.

Personal terms have already been agreed with the pair, and they have put pressure on the Eredivisie champions to accept United’s current offers.

Recent reports said the Old Trafford club have made an offer of £37m for Martinez (opens in new tab) and a £51m bid for Antony. (opens in new tab)

That combined sum comes to £88m, which falls £18m short of Ajax’s reported demands for the double deal.

Ten Hag’s side fly out to Thailand on Friday for the start of a pre-season tour that will also take them to Australia.

However, there will be one conspicuous absence, as wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo won’t travel with the team due to family problems. (opens in new tab)

