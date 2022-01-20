Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick makes u-turn on Jesse Lingard's future, with the star now STAYING at Old Trafford
Manchester United were open to offers for misfit Jesse Lingard this month – but interim boss Ralf Rangnick now wants to keep the attacking around
Manchester United star Jesse Lingard is now set to stay at Manchester United, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick changing his mind on the player.
The 29-year-old has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford for months, as his playing time has rapidly diminished. Lingard left the club last January to join up with West Ham United on loan but was kept around in the United squad this season.
Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen to reintegrate the star, who came through United's academy – but that intention has not translated into consistent minutes, with Rangnick also regarding Lingard as a fringe player in an already-bloated squad.
And though the 63-year-old interim boss has admitted that he has too much talent in his ranks as it is, reports from the Daily Mirror have suggested that a move to Newcastle United until the end of the season has been blocked.
So far, Lingard has started just the one game under Rangnick's stewardship. That came in the Champions League, as the Red Devils put out a depleted side against Young Boys in their final group match.
There are plenty of other stars who could yet head for the Old Trafford exit in the final throws of the transfer window too, however. Donny van de Beek, Dean Henderson and Anthony Martial have all flirted with loan moves.
This summer, however, Lingard will be available on a free transfer. With the attacker almost squeezing into England's Euro 2020 squad last season after a blistering spell at the London Stadium, he will be keen to start playing himself into contention for a place in Qatar this November.
Lingard is valued at £18m on Transfermarkt.
