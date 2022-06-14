Manchester United report: Red Devils offer deal to big-name free agent

Manchester United have offered free agent Christian Eriksen a contract, say reports, but Newcastle and Tottenham are also interested in the Dane.

The 30-year-old’s six-month deal with Brentford runs out at the end of the month, and he isn’t short of Premier League suitors.

The Athletic (opens in new tab) reports that United have offered Eriksen a deal, as they consider other midfield options while talks for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong run on.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Northern Echo’s Chief Sports Writer Scott Wilson, Newcastle have opened talks with the Denmark international’s representatives too.

However, the Magpies are resigned to the fact that United and Spurs are likelier to tempt the playmaker, who has previously expressed a desire to play European football again.

Brentford would also like to extend Eriksen’s deal, but that looks unlikely.

(Image credit: Getty)



The Dane left Inter Milan by mutual consent at the end of 2021, as he was unable to continue playing in Italy after having an ICD device fitted following his on-field cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last summer.

Eriksen joined the Bees on a short-term deal in January and made an impressive impact, providing one goal and four assists in 11 games and helping Thomas Frank’s side win seven of those.

More Manchester United stories

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the press as he takes control of the Red Devils. The 52-year-old has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains a part of his plans heading into next season, while suggesting that he may need patience to transform Old Trafford in his image.

There could be plenty of incomings: Frenkie de Jong remains a key target at £67.5m, while Raphinha of Leeds is on the radar. Jurrien Timber is one name heavily linked, while United are long-term admirers of Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

One slightly leftfield potential buy would be Christian Eriksen from Brentford, who is out of contract following the end of the season.