Manchester United report: Red Devils pick out two Premier League alternatives to Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United have earmarked Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans as potential alternatives to Frenkie de Jong, according to reports.

The Red Devils have stepped up their interest in the Barcelona midfielder in recent days.

The chief executive Richard Arnold and the football director John Murtough are in Catalonia to try and push through a deal for De Jong.

The hold-up in their pursuit of the Netherlands international relates to deferred salary payments that Barcelona owe the midfielder.

And United have a contingency plan in place in case a deal for De Jong collapses in the coming days or weeks.

(Image credit: PA)

According to talkSPORT, Leicester's Youri Tielemans and Ruben Neves of Wolves are on United's back-up list.

Tielemans is out of contract at the King Power Stadium in 2023 and the Foxes could cash in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free in 12 months' time.

Arsenal have been linked with the Belgium international but are yet to make a formal bid.

Neves is contracted to Wolves until 2024 but his club will consider any sizable offers that arrive.

Alex Crook, talkSPORT's transfer insider, has explained the latest goings-on in United's midfield search.

(Image credit: Getty)

“I think they should probably walk away sooner [from De Jong], to be honest, bearing in mind the first contact between Manchester United and Barcelona was the middle of May – we are almost in the middle of July.

“This is a ridiculous situation. It has been a saga for too long. Either it’s going to happen or it’s not.

“I know Manchester United have a back-up list. Youri Tielemans is on that list, as I understand it, as is Ruben Neves from Wolves.

“I would call Barcelona’s bluff now and say ‘either you sell him to us, or we will pay the same money and sign Ruben Neves’. He’s a player who is proven in the Premier League.”