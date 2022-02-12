Manchester United report: Youri Tielemans to REJECT Liverpool in favour of Old Trafford move

Youri Tielemans will reject Liverpool's advances and sign for Manchester United instead this summer, after informing current club Leicester he wants to leave.

That is according to various media reports, after it was revealed by Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano that the Belgian will leave the Foxes at the end of the season. Tielemans currently has a deal with the FA Cup holders until 2023, but has told King Power bosses that he will not be putting pen to paper on fresh terms. The club will now be forced to sell him in the next transfer window or risk losing him for free next season.

Liverpool were named as the early frontrunners for the midfielder's signature, with a £65m bid touted, yet it is now believed Manchester United is the player's preferred destination. Tielemans is attracted to the idea of helping the Red Devils re-establish themselves as a Premier League force and feels he would be a more natural for in their midfield.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have tended to field three more workmanlike players in the middle of the park. Tielemans sees himself as more of a technical playmaker and fancies the idea of showcasing his game-running at a club like United.

Either way, Leicester are now planning for life without their star midfielder. Tielemans has been a revelation since signing from Monaco for £42m in July 2019. It was his stunning long-range effort against Chelsea which secured the FA Cup last season.

