Manchester United reports: Cristiano Ronaldo role revealed in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacking

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was a key figure - however indirect - in the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the weekend.

That's the claim coming from the Manchester Evening News, who say that Ronaldo's agent contacted the United board to seek assurances that Solskjaer would pay for Saturday's 4-1 humbling with his job.

Jorge Mendes, who is one of the most influential agents in world football, is said to have been so concerned at the state of the club that he asked to speak directly with the Manchester United hierarchy on Saturday night. By Sunday morning, Solskjaer was relieved of managerial duties.

Since then, Ronaldo has posted on Twitter to hail his former manager and teammate as an "outstanding human being".

Ronaldo has come under criticism this season, despite scoring in every Champions League game for his work off the ball. The Portuguese forward has seemingly unbalanced United's side, with Solskjaer's poor form coming since the 36-year-old joined in the closing stages of the transfer window.

United have lost five of the last seven games while Ronaldo - who signed a two-year contract in the summer - has cut a frustrated figure up top.

Ronaldo has since suggested Luis Enrique for the United job, according to reports.

Enrique is currently coaching the Spanish national team. Having managed egos in the past and won the Champions League as manager of Barcelona, Ronaldo is said to be keen for the club to hire a proven winner for the role. Enrique has since distanced himself from the role.

Ronaldo registered the last assist of the Solskjaer era at Manchester United, when he set up Donny van de Beek's consolation goal for the Red Devils on Saturday.