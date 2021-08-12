Manchester United reveal brand-new Adidas third shirt for the 2021/22 season

Manchester United have released their new third shirt for the 2021/22 season.

Manufactured by Adidas, United's blue third kit is inspired by the away jersey from the 1993/94 season in which the club retained the Premier League title and won the double for the first time. Blue is, of course, a popular colour with the United faithful - after all, the Red Devils won their first European Cup in this shade.

Featuring a touch of black and yellow, the new kit has an intricately ingrained "M" pattern on it and will be worn with black shorts.

What's more, both the authentic and replica versions of the third kit are made with Primegreen construction, which is a blend of recycled materials.

"The United third kit is more than a shirt that is worn by the players," United claim in the release for the shirt. "It’s a symbol of unwavering support, immense pride, and a uniform for one of the greatest clubs on the planet."

