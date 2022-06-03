Manchester United: Ronaldo speaks out on Old Trafford future and Ten Hag arrival

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo says he’s happy at the club and insists that the Premier League strugglers will soon be back challenging for trophies.

The 37-year-old returned to Old Trafford last summer from Juventus and was their top scorer in 2021/22, bagging 18 Premier League goals and 24 in all competitions.

The club’s failure to qualify for the Champions League led to rumours that he could be tempted to move on again, but Ronaldo’s latest comments suggest he’s going nowhere.

"I was and still am very happy to be here, and what I have to say to the fans is they are amazing,” Ronaldo said in an interview for the Manchester United website (opens in new tab).

“Even when we lost games, they always support us, they always are with us. The supporters are always in my heart and it's the people that we all should respect because they are always on our side.

"For me, the most important thing is to try to win the games and try to win some championship or some cup, but I believe that Manchester will be where they belong. As I say before, sometimes it takes time, but I still believe."

There are big changes expected at Old Trafford this summer following the arrival of manager Erik ten Hag, with a squad shake-up looking likely under the Dutchman.

Ten Hag enjoyed great success in his former job at Ajax, but this is his first time working in England and Ronaldo stressed the importance of patience.

"I know he did a fantastic job for Ajax and that he's an experienced coach, but we need to give him time," said Ronaldo.

"Things need to change the way he wants. I hope we have success of course because if you have success all of Manchester are going to have success as well. I wish him the best.

"We are happy and excited, not only the players but the supporters as well. I wish him the best and let's believe that next year we're going to win trophies."

Ronaldo has another year left to run on his United contract, with the option of a third year after that.

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the press as he takes control of the Red Devils. The 52-year-old has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains a part of his plans heading into next season, while suggesting that he may need patience to transform Old Trafford in his image.

Rumours are rife that the club are looking to slash the wage bill – with PSG lining up one final attempt to sway Paul Pogba to Paris. There could be plenty of incomings, too: Frenkie de Jong remains a key target at £67.5m, while Raphinha of Leeds is on the radar. Jurrien Timber is one name heavily linked, while United are long-term admirers of Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

One slightly leftfield potential buy would be Christian Eriksen from Brentford, who is out of contract following the end of the season.