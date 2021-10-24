Manchester United tell agents that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job is safe - report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job as Manchester United manager is not under any immediate threat, according to reports.

Pressure on the Norwegian has intensified after his side's indifferent start to the season.

United have gone three games without a win in the Premier League as they prepare to face Liverpool on Sunday.

The Red Devils came from two goals down to beat Atalanta 3-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

But a defeat by the club's biggest rivals would lead to further scrutiny of Solskjaer, who is approaching his third anniversary in charge of the club.

The former Molde manager has yet to win a trophy as United manager.

He now has one of the strongest squads in Europe at his disposal, and a failure to win silverware this term could spell the end of his tenure.

However, The Sun writes that Solskjaer's job is safe for now despite United's unconvincing performances of late.

The United board has warned agents not to suggest possible replacements for the 48-year-old.

The club insists that Solskjaer will not be sacked as they continue with the long-term project put in place when he replaced Jose Mourinho on a permanent basis in March 2019.

The likes of Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane have been linked with the job, but United insist a vacancy is not about to appear.

Perhaps a sustained run of poor form could change their stance, but Solskjaer will hope that the win against Atalanta sparks a revival.

Sunday's showdown against Liverpool feels like a crunch clash in that regard.

Defeat would leave United eight points adrift of top spot going into a difficult run of fixtures.

A win, however, would see them close that gap to five points and move to within just one point of Liverpool.

It will be interesting to see what team Solskjaer selects. Paul Pogba began the Atalanta game on the bench, with Scott McTominay and Fred starting in midfield.

Solskjaer could continue with that duo in the engine room, with Pogba potentially replacing Bruno Fernandes at No.10.

The Portugal international requires a late fitness test after picking up a knock.

