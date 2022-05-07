Manchester United thrashing Brighton's biggest ever win in top flight

Brighton and Hove Albion's 4-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday is the club's biggest ever in their top-flight history.

Graham Potter's side took the lead through Moises Caicedo after 15 minutes, before adding three additional goals through Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard in a devastating quarter of an hour after the break.

It was damage limitation for United at that point and Ralf Rangnick's men were targeted by their own fans on what was a humiliating evening on the south coast.

But for Brighton it was a win which will live long in the memory, their greatest ever in the top flight and against the 20-time champions of England to boot.

4 - Brighton's 4-0 win over Manchester United saw them secure their biggest ever top-flight win in their history, in what was their 356th match at this level. Dreamland. pic.twitter.com/sC086SDstHMay 7, 2022 See more

This is Brighton's ninth season at the highest level in English football, with four campaigns spent in the old First Division and now five in a row in the Premier League.

The Seagulls now have 11 wins from their 36 league matches in 2021-22, two more than in any of their previous Premier League campaigns.

Brighton are also on course to finish in the top half at this level for the first time in their history.

Meanwhile, it was the fifth time United have let in four goals in the Premier League this season, with Leicester, Watford, Manchester City and Liverpool having also achieved that feat in 2021-22.