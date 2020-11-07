Manchester United to consider Julian Nagelsmann for manager’s job if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer departs – report

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann will be considered for the Manchester United job if the club decide to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to reports.

The Norwegian is facing mounting pressure after a poor start to the 2020/21 campaign, with his side currently sitting 15th in the Premier League and this week losing 2-1 at Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has been widely tipped to join the Old Trafford club if Solskjaer is unable to turn things around.

But ESPN reports that the Argentinian isn’t the only option the Old Trafford hierarchy are considering for the job.

Sources inside the Manchester club say that 33-year-old Nagelsmann, who led Leipzig to the Champions League semi-finals and third in the Bundesliga last season, would also be on the shortlist for the position.

For now, Solskjaer’s position is said to be safe but his side suffered back-to-back defeats against Arsenal and in Istanbul over the last week and he faces a tricky test away to Everton on Saturday.

United’s European campaign had been the brightest part of their season before defeat in Turkey, as they opened their campaign with an away win over PSG and a 5-0 thrashing of Nagelsmann’s Leipzig at home.

Pochettino has been out of the game since being sacked by Spurs this time last year and would certainly be an easier appointment for the Premier League giants to make, as they wouldn’t have to negotiate his departure from another club midway through the season.

