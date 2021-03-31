Manchester United transfer news: Bayern chief rules German giants out of Erling Haaland race

Bayern Munich will not compete for the signature of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland this summer, according to the German champions' CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The 20-year-old Norwegian has enjoyed a sensational season so far with the Bundesliga club, scoring 33 goals in 31 games in all competitions.

That form has resulted in interest from almost all of the top clubs in Europe, including Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madridand Barcelona.

However, Rummenigge ruled out the possibility of Bayern joining in with a bidding war by pointing out that they already have a superstar striker of their own.

"I don't know where the rumours have come from. I can only say one thing: we have the world's best footballer in this position. Robert Lewandowski has a contract until 2023," he told Bild (via Goal).

Haaland is lagging well behind Lewandowski in the race to finish as top scorer in the Bundesliga this season.

The Poland international has already netted a remarkable 35 goals in 25 games, 14 more than the next highest scorers in the division, Haaland and Eintracht Frankfurt's Andre Silva on 21 goals.

