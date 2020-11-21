Manchester United transfer news: Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule “dreams” of Old Trafford move

A prominent German football journalist has claimed that Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule harbours ambitions of joining Manchester United.

The centre-back has been with the Bundesliga champions since joining from Hoffenheim in 2017.

But Christian Falk, head of football at German outlet Bild, has revealed that the 25-year-old sees his future elsewhere.

SPECIAL OFFER Subscribe to FourFourTwo for just £9.99 a quarter

“True: Niklas Sule dreams of playing for Manchester United one day,” he wrote on Twitter.

Sule has another two years left to run on his deal in Bavaria, and has spent his entire career so far in Germany.

He has won three consecutive Bundesliga titles with Bayern since his arrival, as well as two German Cups and last year’s Champions League crown.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

EXCLUSIVE Claude Makelele reveals how Manchester United tried to sign him before Chelsea move in 2003

DEALS Black Friday 2020: What are the best deals for football fans?

GUIDE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game this weekend, from anywhere in the world