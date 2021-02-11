Manchester United transfer news: Club on red alert as Borussia Dortmund ready to sell Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund are open to selling Manchester United target Jadon Sancho this summer, according to reports.

The England international was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford before the start of the season.

United made Sancho their transfer priority but Dortmund fought hard to keep hold of one of their prized assets.

In the end the Red Devils were not willing to meet BVB’s asking price, which was thought to be in the region of £108m.

However, Dortmund are no longer in as strong a financial position as this summer’s window approaches.

They could be in an even more precarious position if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Dortmund are currently sixth in the table and face a fight to finish in the top four.

And according to German publication WAZ , the Bundesliga side could listen to offers for several players at the end of the campaign.

Axel Witsel, Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro and Giovanni Reyna could also be put up for sale in a bid to raise funds.

Sancho is another option, with United likely to face stiffer competition for his signature than they did last summer.

Dortmund could also consider cashing in on Erling Haaland, who is attracting the interest of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea among others.

A clause in Haaland’s contract will make him available for just £68m in the summer of 2022.

Dortmund initially planned to keep hold of the Norwegian until the end of next season, but they could be tempted to sell him a year earlier.

BVB would probably be able to attract offers higher than the £68m they would be obliged to sell the striker for in 2022.

Manchester United will no doubt be keeping close tabs on Dortmund’s situation as they plan to strengthen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad in the coming months.

