Manchester United transfer news: Club plans new contract for Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United are ready to offer a new contract to Bruno Fernandes in a bid to secure his long-term future.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have both been keeping tabs on the Portugal international, who has had a brilliant start to his United career.

No team has collected as many points as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side since Fernandes joined the club in the January transfer window.

The attacking midfielder has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 10 Premier League appearances this term.

Fernandes laid on Paul Pogba’s equaliser as United came from behind to beat West Ham 3-1 at the London Stadium on Saturday.

And according to the Sunday Mirror, the Red Devils are willing to double Fernandes’ wages in order to ward off interest from the two Spanish giants.

The Portuguese’s current contract does not expire until the summer of 2025 and contains the option of an extra year.

United are nevertheless keen to tie him down to improved terms as they believe that will make him less likely to seek a move elsewhere.

Fernandes currently earns around £100,000 per week at Old Trafford, and United are prepared to double that to £200,000.

The club believes his present wage – which is at the same level as Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson – does not reflect his standing at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, the Star on Sunday report that United will trigger a one-year extension in Lingard’s contract, which is set to end in the summer.

The England international is not in United’s plans but the club are keen to receive a fee for the England international when he departs.

Everton, Tottenham, Celtic and Rangers have all been linked with a move for the 27-year-old.

Lingard has not played a single minute in the Premier League this season and is said to be keen on a move elsewhere.

