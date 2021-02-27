Manchester United transfer news: Declan Rice and Jadon Sancho among potential summer arrivals

Manchester United could make moves for England international pair Declan Rice and Jadon Sancho this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have long been interested in West Ham vice-captain Rice, while their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Sancho last summer was well documented.

According to Eurosport, Jesse Lingard – currently on loan at West Ham from United – could form part of a deal for Rice, who would cost in the region of £50 million.

Sancho, meanwhile, remained in Germany after United refused to meet Dortmund’s £100 million-plus valuation of the 20-year-old. However, he may well be available for a fee closer to half that in the next transfer window.

Such a move could depend on the future of Anthony Martial, with sources suggesting that United would be prepared to sell the striker at the right price.

Elsewhere, United are expected to be in the market for reinforcements at centre-back and right-back. Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Pau Torres of Villareal are both rumoured to be possible options for the former.

After briefly looking like they might compete for the title, United have seen their challenge fade as Manchester City have rapidly gained ground at the Premier League summit thanks to a record-breaking 14-match winning streak. However, United look well set for a second consecutive top four finish under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and have lost only one of their last 19 league games.

