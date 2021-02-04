Manchester United transfer news: Dortmund cut £20m off Jadon Sancho price tag

Borussia Dortmund have lowered their demands for winger Jadon Sancho by £20 million amid interest from Manchester United, say reports.

The Old Trafford club attempted to sign the England international last summer, but a deal couldn’t be struck as the Germans held out for £108m.

However, the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic means that Dortmund will be willing to accept £88m for Sancho’s signature at the end of the season, according to SportBILD (via the Mirror).

The more reasonable price tag could tempt United back in the summer for another bid, despite their recent investment in Atalanta winger Amad Diallo.

Sancho has shone in Germany since his 2017 move to Dortmund from Manchester City and has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League in recent transfer windows.

This season he has eight goals and 13 assists to his name from 25 appearances in all competitions, but Dortmund are having a poor campaign domestically and currently sit sixth in the standings.

