Manchester United transfer news: Eduardo Camavinga lined up as replacement for Paul Pogba

If Paul Pogba leaves Manchester United for a second time this summer, the club have identified Eduardo Camavinga as his replacement.

According to AS, Real Madrid and Chelsea are also planning moves for Camavinga, who has become one of the hottest properties in world football since breaking into Rennes’ first team at 16.

The talented midfielder is reportedly viewed as the ideal replacement for Pogba, whose future remains uncertain after he declared his desire to leave Old Trafford last summer.

Pogba rejoined Man United for a then world-record fee of £90million in August 2016, but he has struggled to perform at a consistently high level during an uncertain period for the club.

He has often been linked with Real, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain in recent times, and those rumours seem set to continue this summer.

In planning for Pogba’s potential departure, Man United have set their sights on his fellow French international Camavinga.

The 18-year-old was called into Didier Deschamps’ squad for the first time in August, after Pogba was forced to withdraw because of a positive coronavirus test.

Camavinga made his debut in a 4-2 win over Croatia and scored his first goal for France with a spectacular overhead kick against Ukraine.

With a year remaining on his contract at Rennes, who currently sit eighth in Ligue Un, Camavinga is destined to leave for bigger things and will have no shortage of offers from Europe’s most powerful clubs.

Real see him as the future of their midfield, but are preoccupied with ambitious bids for Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

Chelsea are also watching Camavinga closely as they continue the expensive overhaul of their squad initiated by Frank Lampard last summer.

The signings of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Edouard Mendy were just the start as they look to challenge for the title once more.