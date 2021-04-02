Manchester United transfer news: Erling Haaland’s agent due to meet club representatives today

Manchester United are one of four Premier League clubs meeting Erling Haaland’s agent today as the Norwegian striker assesses his options.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Mino Raiola is following up yesterday’s discussions with Barcelona and Real Madrid by holding a series of meetings in London.

Man United retain a longstanding interest in Haaland, who previously played under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Molde.

But they face competition from Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea as they aim to sign the Borussia Dortmund star this summer.

Representatives from all four English clubs are talking to Raiola and Alf-Inge Haaland, the player’s father, about their plans in anticipation of a bidding war when the transfer window reopens.

Along with Kylian Mbappe, Haaland is the most highly prized player in world football after his incredible goalscoring exploits over the last couple of years.

He shot to prominence with 28 goals in 22 games for RB Salzburg, including a hat-trick on his Champions League debut against Genk.

Haaland then moved to Dortmund last January, where he has maintained his prolific form against tougher opponents.

He has a remarkable 49 goals for the club in the same number of games, leading to constant speculation about where the next step in his career will take him.

The initial plan was for Haaland to remain in the Bundesliga until next summer, but Dortmund’s struggles, coupled with his own rapid progress, have forced Raiola to reassess.

All of Europe’s biggest clubs are desperate to sign Haaland, who is still just 20 years old and has so much time to keep developing.

Haaland already has ties to England, having been born there soon after his father had left Leeds United to join Man City, where he was on the receiving end of an infamous tackle from Roy Keane.