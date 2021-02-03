Manchester United transfer news: Jack Grealish advised to choose Manchester City over Red Devils

Gareth Barry has advised Jack Grealish to reject Manchester United and join Manchester City, should he leave Aston Villa.

The England international was linked with both Manchester clubs last summer, but he ultimately opted to sign a new contract with his boyhood club.

Grealish is enjoying a fantastic season at Villa Park and continues to be spoken of as a potential target for bigger clubs.

United could renew their interest in the playmaker this summer, but Barry believes Grealish should focus on Villa for the time being.

However, the former City midfielder thinks Grealish would be better off at the Etihad Stadium than Old Trafford.

"I’d say: ‘for now, keep enjoying your football’. He’s captaining his boyhood club and that’s given him the freedom and the confidence that’s been key to the way he’s playing,” Barry told talkSPORT .

“He knows where he is until the end of the season, he should try and get Aston Villa into a European spot. He’ll want to be playing European football and if he can be doing that for Aston Villa next season then that would be fantastic for him and the club.

“But the stories aren’t going to go away, he’s playing too well. It’s not just going to be one team that wants his signature; it’s going to be four or five across Europe.

“It’ll be interesting times for Jack and for Aston Villa in the summer but looking with a Villa head on, it would be great if we see Jack Grealish playing European football for Aston Villa and not anyone else.”

When asked which of the Manchester clubs would best suit Grealish were he to seek pastures new, Barry did not hesitate.

“I would love to see him work under someone like [Pep] Guardiola," he added. "That manager could help him learn more about the game, improve more. I’d go for Manchester City if you make me choose one.”

Grealish will be in action when Dean Smith’s side host West Ham on Wednesday.

