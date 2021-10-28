Manchester United transfer news: Liverpool join Red Devils in race for Kalvin Phillips

Liverpool have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Kalvin Phillips from Leeds, according to reports.

United have been linked with a move for the England international in recent months.

The Red Devils are expected to enter the transfer market for a new midfielder next summer.

Their options in the engine room are inferior to those of their Premier League title rivals, and that is an issue they will address at the end of the season.

The club are keeping tabs on Declan Rice, and his England colleague Phillips is another player they admire.

But United are not the only interested party, with the Daily Star reporting that Liverpool are also keen to sign the 25-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp is also keen to add to his midfield options next summer following the exit of Georginio Wijnaldum earlier this year.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could also bid farewell to Anfield ahead of next term, leaving Liverpool with space to add a new midfielder to their ranks.

Klopp is thought to admire Phillips and the Reds are expected to rival their arch-rivals for his signature.

An offer of £60m would be required to begin talks with Leeds, who are still hoping to keep hold of Phillips.

They have opened contract talks with their talisman in a bid to secure his long-term future.

Phillips signed his current deal at Elland Road in 2019, when the Whites were still in the Championship.

He still has two and a half years left to run on that contract, but Leeds want him to put pen to paper on an extension.

Phillips may well opt to keep his options open, though, particularly now that Liverpool have joined the race for his signature.

A move to Anfield would certainly be less complicated than a switch to Old Trafford given the rivalry between Manchester United and Leeds.

Phillips made his return from injury on Tuesday as Marcelo Bielsa's side lost 2-0 to Arsenal in the League Cup.

