Manchester United transfer news: Lucas Vazquez set to leave Real Madrid this summer

Chelsea and Manchester United are on red alert after it emerged that Lucas Vazquez will become a free agent this summer.

The Real Madrid man is out of contract on June 30 and will not be signing an extension in the Spanish capital.

Zinedine Zidane remains a big fan of Vazquez and asked the club to hand him a new three-year deal.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has had an adverse effect on Madrid’s finances, and the Spanish giants asked Vazquez to accept a 10 per cent pay cut.

The 29-year-old was not willing to agree to their request as he is eyeing one last big contract before he turns 30.

Vazquez will therefore be playing his football away from the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu next term.

He has spent his entire career to date with Madrid, save for a season-loan loan spell at Espanyol in 2014/15.

Vazquez is also keen for a new challenge and he could be offered one by Chelsea, Manchester United, AC Milan or Bayern Munich.

Those are the four clubs credited with an interest in the versatile Spain international by ABC .

Bayern are said to be in pole position to sign Vazquez, but the race for his signature is far from over.

Both Chelsea and United want to add trophy-winning experience to the squads ahead of potential Premier League title challenges next season.

Vazquez has won two La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues during his time as a first-team player at Madrid.

And he could yet add to his medal haul in the coming weeks, with Zidane’s side still in the La Liga title race and the Champions League.

Bayern are willing to offer him a four-year contract and a wage increase, so Chelsea and United may have to match that proposal if they are to land Vazquez.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

READ MORE

INTERVIEW Jude Bellingham: "It was never a case of this club over this club. For me, it was always Borussia Dortmund"

EURO 2020 England's creative renaissance provides an opportunity to compete with the best at Euro 2020

QUIZ! Can you name every club Sergio Aguero has scored against for Manchester City?