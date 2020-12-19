Manchester United transfer news: Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes set to land lucrative new contracts

Manchester United will offer striker Marcus Rashford and playmaker Bruno Fernandes new contracts in January, say reports.

Both players have performed key roles under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, scoring 23 goals between them in all competitions.

The Mirror reports that the Old Trafford hierarchy plan to offer long-term deals to the two attackers ahead of the European Championships next summer.

Rashford’s current deal is worth £200,000 per week and runs until 2023 with the option of a further year.

But he will be offered a lucrative extension in January, which would keep him at his boyhood club on a long-term basis.

The 23-year-old bagged a brace in the 3-2 Premier League win over Sheffield United on Thursday to take his seasonal tally to 12, and is said to have attracted interest from Real Madrid, PSG and Barcelona.

United want to secure his future before the Euros in case the England international becomes even more in demand after that tournament.

Fernandes is also set to be offered a new contract just a year after joining the club from Sporting Lisbon.

The Portuguese playmaker has been a resounding success since arriving in England and has 11 goals and six assists to his name in 19 games this season.

