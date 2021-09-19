Manchester United transfer news: Mino Raiola talks up Juventus return for Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba's agent has hinted that the Frenchman could return to Juventus next summer.

Pogba's Manchester United contract expires at the end of the season, and talks over a new deal have stalled in recent months.

PSG were linked with the midfielder during the transfer window that closed on August 31.

However, the Ligue 1 giants ultimately withdrew their interest following their signing of Lionel Messi.

They still want to bring Pogba to the Parc des Princes, though, while Real Madrid and Juventus are also thought to be keen.

Mino Raiola, the outspoken Italian who represents Pogba, has hinted that his client would welcome a second spell at the Allianz Stadium.

"Paul still loves Turin, there's a chance that Pogba will return to Juventus, yes," Raiola told Rai Sport.

"Paul Pogba is out of contract in June, so we'll talk with Man United and we'll see what happens. It also depends on Juventus' plans."

Reports earlier this week suggested the World Cup winner was now leaning towards staying at Old Trafford.

Pogba was impressed by United's recruitment in the summer, which saw Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad.

The Red Devils are keen to keep hold of Pogba too, although negotiations over his wages and the length of any new deal could reveal differences between both parties.

The France international will be content to bide his time, as there is no advantage to making a hasty decision.

Pogba will be free to talk directly with non-English clubs come January 1, and Raiola will no doubt be drumming up interest in his client in the meantime.

If Pogba does move on, though, it is more easier to imagine him playing for PSG or Madrid from next season onwards.

The 28-year-old did embrace a second spell at United, but this time round he might prefer a new challenge at a club for whom he has not yet played.

