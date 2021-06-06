Manchester United transfer news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops major hint over new striker

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that he intends to sign a striker this summer.

The Red Devils finished second in the Premier League last season but did not really get close to champions Manchester City.

Solskjaer’s side were also beaten in the Europa League final by Villarreal, with the Norwegian now under pressure to win his first piece of silverware as United boss.

Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho and Jules Kounde are among the players United have been linked with this summer.

And Solskjaer admits that his team needs to have “the best players” if they are to compete for the biggest trophies.

"We want the best players here, and the club knows what I want,” he told TV2 .

"I do not know how the dialogue goes, but if we are to fight for the best trophies, we must have the best players.

"We are second best, but too far behind to threaten those who won. We have to strengthen ourselves.

"Of course, something will happen in the transfer window. The world has become very different than 15-16 months ago, but we have to make some moves in the transfer window and also with the team.

"It is never possible to sit back. You are constantly looking for reinforcements. Football is dynamic, so unexpected things can happen such as injuries, illness or that someone wants to move.

"You have to take everything possible into consideration and reflection. I will never sit down and think that 'now the team is the way I want it to be', because you always see some other players or other teams doing something you want.”

Solskjaer also spoke of his delight at Edinson Cavani’s decision to extend his contract by another two months.

“It was very important, because we have not seen close to his best yet,” he added.

“He came here in October and had not played football in seven months. It takes time to get in shape, even if he takes care of himself. He got some injuries and little things that bothered him, and it is only recently that we have begun to see some of the best of him.

“When he gets this experience and a run-up, he will be better than this year, despite the fact that he is getting older.

"I am very happy that it has happened, but that does not mean that we are not looking for someone who can challenge or learn from him."

