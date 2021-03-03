Manchester United transfer news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warns fans to temper expectations

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned Manchester United fans to be “realistic” ahead of the summer transfer window.

United currently sit second in the Premier League table, 15 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

Supporters and pundits have called on United to spend big ahead of next term in an attempt to close the gap.

The Red Devils have been linked with numerous players from around the world, with a new centre-back and a centre-forward said to be at the top of their shopping list.

However, Solskjaer says it will not be easy to splash the cash due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“[The pandemic] is definitely affecting everyone in football," he said. "Of course the lack of income, the finances has affected everyone.

“We have to be realistic and responsible in the way we do our business both on and off the pitch. There are improvements on the training ground, stadium - we have to look at the whole picture.

"Where can we spend the money? And how much is there? It’s just the real world now. It has changed.

“You can look at it different ways [with a] rebuild. We also have players in the academy that we now can maybe give opportunities.

"All clubs in the world are going through the same situation so it’s no different for other clubs than for us. I think there’s just going to be less and less transfers happening in the world of football with all these changes.”

Although the title is out of reach, United are on course to achieve a top-three finish for the second season in a row.

Solskjaer’s side are also through to the last 16 of the Europa League, where they will face AC Milan.

And they are also seeking glory in the FA Cup, where Leicester await in the quarter-finals.

